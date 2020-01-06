Russian Defense Minister, Iran Official Discuss Situation After Soleimani Murder- Ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has held a phone conversation with the chief of staff for the Iranian armed forces, Mohammad Bagheri, to discuss steps for preventing escalation in Syria and the Middle East after the killing of Iranian top military commander Qasem Soleimani, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

Soleimani was killed in a US drone airstrike near the Baghdad airport on Friday, which prompted a surge in regional tensions.

"During their conversation, the military leaders have discussed practical steps for preventing escalation in the Syrian Arab Republic and the Middle Eastern region over the killing of Quds Force commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.