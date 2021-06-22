Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday met with Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing and announced his intention to strengthen ties between the two countries

"We attach particular importance to today's meeting because for us Myanmar is a time-tested strategic partner and reliable ally in Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific region," Shoigu said during the meeting.

The Russian minister also thanked Hlaing for participating in the Moscow Conference on International Security.

"We are determined to continue making efforts to strengthen bilateral ties, relying on the mutual understanding, respect and trust established between our countries. We are always, as before, open for a good mutual dialogue on a variety of issues," Shoigu added.

During the meeting, Hlaing expressed his gratitude to Russia for contributing to the development of the armed forces of his country.

"Our military has become one of the strongest in the region thanks to Russia," Hlaing said and thanked Shoigu.