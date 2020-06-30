UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Minister Mentions Some Issues In Creating Pion-NKS Surveillance Satellite

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 08:00 PM

Russian Defense Minister Mentions Some Issues in Creating Pion-NKS Surveillance Satellite

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu mentioned some issues with the assembly and launch schedule of the Pion-NKS surveillance satellite, during a conference call on Tuesday.

In early March, the defense minister said that the schedule for completion of the satellite had been approved, and the launch date depended on the designers and manufacturers.

"We regularly review issues at conference calls, including [those] concerning making and launching Pion-NKS spacecraft," Shoigu said.

The satellite is an element of Russia's Liana electronic intelligence system and designed for the radar surveillance of objects on the ground and monitoring the terrestrial space.

