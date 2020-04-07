Russian Defense Minister Praises National Armed Forces' Readiness to Counter Coronavirus

The Russian armed forces have proved, in a surprise check, that they are ready for countering the coronavirus, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The Russian armed forces have proved, in a surprise check, that they are ready for countering the coronavirus, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"March 28 marked the completion of the unexpected check, aimed at increasing the readiness of military administration, commands, bases and medical organizations for localizing emergency situations related to the emerging risk of contamination and spreading of infection.

All the forces and facilities involved have successfully coped with the tasks," Shoigu said at a teleconference.