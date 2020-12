Russian Defense Minister Praises Peacekeepers' Successful Incident Prevention in Karabakh

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian peacekeepers have managed to prevent all serious incidents in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia's defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russian peacekeepers have managed to prevent all serious incidents in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia's defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, said on Monday.

"Since November 10, the Russian military contingent has been successfully conducting ... operations on the Nagorno-Karabakh territory in accordance with the trilateral agreements.

The Russian troops have been deployed in designated areas urgently to start implementing their tasks at 23 observation posts. Not a single major incident has been registered to date," Shoigu said.

The Russian minister pointed to safe civilian transport movement via the Lachin corridor, and also praised the Russian peacekeepers for assisting the Armenian-Azerbaijani exchange of prisoners and dead bodies.