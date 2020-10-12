UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Minister Praises Troops' Performance At Kavkaz-2020 Drills

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:12 PM

Russian Defense Minister Praises Troops' Performance at Kavkaz-2020 Drills

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday praised the performance of the military at Kavkaz-2020 drills focused on antiterrorist operations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday praised the performance of the military at Kavkaz-2020 drills focused on antiterrorist operations.

"The coalition showed excellent results when working to resolve armed conflict linked to combating terrorism," the minister said.

Apart from Russia, several other countries Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar and Pakistan took part in the drills.

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia China Armenia Myanmar Belarus From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education announces launch of ‘50x50 ..

29 minutes ago

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces Intern ..

29 minutes ago

Residents can now book COVID-19 PCR tests in malls ..

44 minutes ago

DEWA launches online campaign for World Energy Day

44 minutes ago

CM's message on international day for disaster red ..

1 minute ago

Government must demonstrate commitment to freedom ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.