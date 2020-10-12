Russian Defense Minister Praises Troops' Performance at Kavkaz-2020 Drills

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday praised the performance of the military at Kavkaz-2020 drills focused on antiterrorist operations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday praised the performance of the military at Kavkaz-2020 drills focused on antiterrorist operations.

"The coalition showed excellent results when working to resolve armed conflict linked to combating terrorism," the minister said.

Apart from Russia, several other countries Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar and Pakistan took part in the drills.