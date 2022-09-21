Russian Defense Minister Says Over 1,000 Mercenaries Remain in Ukraine, Over 2,000 Killed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The Russian military has eliminated over 2,000 foreign mercenaries in Ukraine, with more than 1,000 remaining at the combat zone, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"I cannot help mentioning the foreign mercenaries who have been deployed there (on the Ukrainian side).

As of today, their number is estimated at over 1,000. Some of them have left the battlefield, some died -- more than 2,000 died," Shoigu told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.