UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Minister Says Over 1,000 Mercenaries Remain In Ukraine, Over 2,000 Killed

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Russian Defense Minister Says Over 1,000 Mercenaries Remain in Ukraine, Over 2,000 Killed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The Russian military has eliminated over 2,000 foreign mercenaries in Ukraine, with more than 1,000 remaining at the combat zone, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"I cannot help mentioning the foreign mercenaries who have been deployed there (on the Ukrainian side).

As of today, their number is estimated at over 1,000. Some of them have left the battlefield, some died -- more than 2,000 died," Shoigu told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Died

Recent Stories

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

8 minutes ago
 France announces support for Pakistan economic rev ..

France announces support for Pakistan economic revival in wake of flood-devastat ..

18 minutes ago
 PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to fl ..

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to flood-stricken children

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st September 2022

3 hours ago
 AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Th ..

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Their Lawmakers to Visit Russia ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.