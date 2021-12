Russian Defense Minister Says Over 120 PMCs' Advisers Train Ukrainian Forces in Donbas

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that more than 120 advisers of American private military companies (PMCs) have been dispatched to Donbas setting up firing positions and defenses, training Ukrainian special forces

"The presence of more than 120 employees of American PMCs was reliably estimated in settlements Avdiivka and Pryazovske in the Donetsk Region. They are setting up firing positions in residential buildings and socially significant facilities, training Ukrainian special ops task forces and radical military groups for active hostilities," the minister said at an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defense attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.