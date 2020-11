Russian Defense Minister Says Problems With Transport, Refugee Return in Karabakh Grow

Nagorno-Karabakh is experiencing more and more problems with transportation and return of refugees, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Nagorno-Karabakh is experiencing more and more problems with transportation and return of refugees, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Friday.

"More and more humanitarian problems are appearing every day. It means transportation and return of refugees, and, of course, other humanitarian issues," Shoigu said Friday at the meeting on the situation in Karabakh.