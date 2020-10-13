UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Minister Says Two More Avangard Missiles To Be On Combat Duty By Year End

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 01:59 PM

Russian Defense Minister Says Two More Avangard Missiles to Be on Combat Duty by Year End

The Russian Strategic Missile Forces will prepare by the end of the year infrastructure for deploying two more Avangard hypersonic missiles to Orenburg, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The Russian Strategic Missile Forces will prepare by the end of the year infrastructure for deploying two more Avangard hypersonic missiles to Orenburg, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"By the end of the year, infrastructure will be ready for putting two more missiles from the Avangard system on combat duty in the Orenburg region," Shoigu told the Defense Ministry.

In September, two Yars ballistic missiles were loaded into silo launchers, the minister went on to say.

More Stories From World

