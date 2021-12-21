Russian Defense Minister Says US Build Up Advanced Military Presence Near Russian Borders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that the United States continue to build up military presence at the Russian borders and have already dispatched about 8,000 troops in Eastern Europe.

"The aggravation of military-political situation in the world continues to evolve ... Tensions continue to rise on western and eastern frontiers of Russia.

The US continue to build up advanced military presence close to the Russian borders. American military units with a total number of about 8,000 servicemen are dispatched on a rotational basis to Eastern Europe," Shoigu said at an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defense attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Shoigu also noted that military potential of the Russian army increased by 12.8% in the last year and added that he ordered to conduct strategic military exercises "Vostok" (East) and "Grom" (Thunder) in 2022.