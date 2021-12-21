UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Minister Says US Build Up Advanced Military Presence Near Russian Borders

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Russian Defense Minister Says US Build Up Advanced Military Presence Near Russian Borders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that the United States continue to build up military presence at the Russian borders and have already dispatched about 8,000 troops in Eastern Europe.

"The aggravation of military-political situation in the world continues to evolve ... Tensions continue to rise on western and eastern frontiers of Russia.

The US continue to build up advanced military presence close to the Russian borders. American military units with a total number of about 8,000 servicemen are dispatched on a rotational basis to Eastern Europe," Shoigu said at an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defense attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Shoigu also noted that military potential of the Russian army increased by 12.8% in the last year and added that he ordered to conduct strategic military exercises "Vostok" (East) and "Grom" (Thunder) in 2022.

Related Topics

World Army Russia Europe Vostok Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses S ..

NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses Strategic Aviation - Shoigu

3 minutes ago
 Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omi ..

Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omicron

3 minutes ago
 Washington to give additional $580 mn in internati ..

Washington to give additional $580 mn in international Covid aid

3 minutes ago
 Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace ..

Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace in Country - Shoigu

3 minutes ago
 Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning S ..

Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning System Launched Into Space - Sh ..

7 minutes ago
 Court adjourns references against Gilani, Ahsan Iq ..

Court adjourns references against Gilani, Ahsan Iqbal till Jan 12

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.