Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Held Talks With Syrian Counterpart - Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Today, negotiations were held in Moscow between Russian Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu, and the Minister of Defense of the Syrian Arab Republic, Corps Gen. Mahmoud Abbas. During the talks, the parties discussed the situation in Syria, as well as topical issues of bilateral military and defense industry cooperation. The defense ministers of Russia and Syria stressed the importance of continuing close cooperation aimed at maintaining stability in the Syrian Arab Republic," the ministry said.

Shoigu also expressed condolences to the people of Syria in connection with the earthquake that occurred in February this year.

"My condolences to the families of the victims, to the people of Syria.

This is a big tragedy. We will try to be with you at this time, to be close, and our group provided assistance, through our services and humanitarian assistance, in general, Russia responded to the great misfortune that befell the Syrian people," Shoigu said.

According to the ministry, the meeting was held in a "friendly atmosphere" and confirmed the intention to further develop Russian-Syrian cooperation in the field of defense and the fight against terrorism.

"In recent years, we have come a long way with you, a huge distance, in terms of liberating the territory of Syria from international terrorism. Of course, there is still a lot of work ahead, but at the same time, most of this work has been done," Shoigu noted.

In turn, Abbas thanked Shoigu for the assistance provided by the Russian military and expressed hope for continued cooperation.

