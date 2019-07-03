Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Holds Meeting on Fire in Submersible

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday held a meeting with the commission tasked with finding reasons for a recent fire on a deep-sea research submersible

SEVEROMORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday held a meeting with the commission tasked with finding reasons for a recent fire on a deep-sea research submersible.

According to the Defense Ministry, the fire broke out at a submersible on Monday, killing 14 submariners. The rest of the crew were rescued.

"There has been a great tragedy. Our fellow servicemen died," Shoigu said opening the meeting.