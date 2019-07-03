UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Holds Meeting On Fire In Submersible

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 03:00 PM

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Holds Meeting on Fire in Submersible

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday held a meeting with the commission tasked with finding reasons for a recent fire on a deep-sea research submersible

SEVEROMORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday held a meeting with the commission tasked with finding reasons for a recent fire on a deep-sea research submersible.

According to the Defense Ministry, the fire broke out at a submersible on Monday, killing 14 submariners. The rest of the crew were rescued.

"There has been a great tragedy. Our fellow servicemen died," Shoigu said opening the meeting.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Died

Recent Stories

Punjab govt approves grading system for board exam ..

8 minutes ago

UVAS sign MoU with ABMto control zoonotic pathogen ..

10 minutes ago

Assange's Father Says Whistleblower Ready to Fight ..

42 seconds ago

Hajj flights from Multan airport to commence from ..

44 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Multan

3 minutes ago

KP govt completed record 270 mini hydropower proje ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.