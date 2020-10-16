UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Arrives In Kazakhstan On Working Visit

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 04:28 PM

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Arrives in Kazakhstan on Working Visit

Defenсe Minister Russian Sergey Shoigu arrived in Kazakhstan to sign a military cooperation agreement between the two countries among other state affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Defenсe Minister Russian Sergey Shoigu arrived in Kazakhstan to sign a military cooperation agreement between the two countries among other state affairs.

A statement released by the Russian Defense Ministry published Friday said that Shoigu is set to meet with the top brass of the Kazakh military to discuss regional security.

The ministry also said that Shoigu with meet with political leaders to discuss the implementation of the 2019-2021 strategic partnership program between Russia and Kazakhstan. No details were given as to whether the defense minister will meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Related Topics

Russia Kazakhstan Agreement Top

Recent Stories

PDM gathered only to end corruption cases: Andleeb ..

2 minutes ago

India stuck in odd position in IIOJK, lost Kashmir ..

2 minutes ago

Tech glitch takes Twitter offline

2 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Discussed New STAR ..

2 minutes ago

China, Philippines Agree on Joint Oil Exploration ..

8 minutes ago

SSGC to meet increased gas demand with additional ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.