Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Arrives in Kazakhstan on Working Visit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Defenсe Minister Russian Sergey Shoigu arrived in Kazakhstan to sign a military cooperation agreement between the two countries among other state affairs.

A statement released by the Russian Defense Ministry published Friday said that Shoigu is set to meet with the top brass of the Kazakh military to discuss regional security.

The ministry also said that Shoigu with meet with political leaders to discuss the implementation of the 2019-2021 strategic partnership program between Russia and Kazakhstan. No details were given as to whether the defense minister will meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.