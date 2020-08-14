UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Earned $195,000 In 2019

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:53 PM

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Earned $195,000 in 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earned 12.6 million rubles (about $195,000 at average exchange rate of 64.49 rubles per US Dollar) last year, which is a million rubles more than a year earlier, according to information on income and property of members of the Russian government for 2019.

Last year, Shoigu's income amounted to just over 11.5 million rubles.

Shoigu owns two land plots in Russia (with an area of 2,807 and 17,193 square meters), a residential building (1,240.4 square meters), an apartment (56.8 square meters), a garage (133.7 square meters) and a workshop (153.4 square meters).

