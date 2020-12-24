Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Orders to Deploy 2 COVID-19 Hospitals in Crimea - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered to deploy two hospitals to provide care to patients with COVID-19 in Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the ministry's hospitals for the treatment of patients with coronavirus would be deployed in the cities of Yalta and Simferopol in the coming days.

"In line with an instruction by Russian Armed Forces Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin, Russian Defense Minister, Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu has given instructions on the deployment of two hospitals in the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said.

Earlier, the head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, asked the Russian Defense Ministry to build hospitals for COVID-19 patients in Yalta and Simferopol.