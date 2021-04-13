UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Says US, NATO Move Troops To Russia's Borders

Tue 13th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

SEVEROMORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The United States and NATO are moving troops to Russia's European borders, with the bulk of them being deployed to the Black Sea region and the Baltic region, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shogu said on Tuesday.

"The US troops are being moved from North America's continental areas through the Atlantic Ocean to Europe. The troops in Europe are being moved to Russia's borders. Key forces are concentrated in the Black Sea region and the Baltic region," Shoigu said at a military conference.

According to the defense minister, a total of "40,000 servicemen and 15,000 units of military equipment, including strategic aviation" will be deployed close to Russia's territories.

Apart from that, the US keeps strengthening forces in Poland and Baltic nations, "it has doubled aerial reconnaissance and increased naval reconnaissance by 1.5 times compared to the last year," Shoigu continued.

NATO holds up to "40 major operational exercise with a clear anti-Russian focus" every year in Europe, the Russian minister stressed.

"This spring, NATO's joint armed forces began the biggest drills in the past 30 years, Defender Europe - 2021," Shoigu recalled.

