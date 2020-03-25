Russian Defense Minister Shoigu to Speak in Federation Council on Armed Forces Development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will speak on Wednesday at the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, during the "government hour."

As follows from the draft agenda of the meeting, Shoigu will tell lawmakers about the state and development of the Russian Armed Forces.

At the meeting, the Federation Council also plans to address a number of personnel issues and ratify some international agreements.