MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed humanitarian aid to Syria with President Bashar Assad during a trip to Damascus on Monday.

"At the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defense Minister Army Gen. Sergei Shoigu traveled to Syria for a working visit.

Sergei Shoigu was greeted in Damascus by Syrian President Bashar Assad," the Defense Ministry said.

"They touched on topics related to Russia's humanitarian contribution to the Syrian people, who are suffering from restrictive Western sanctions, as well as to rebuilding the republic's economic potential with the help of Russian experts," the statement added.