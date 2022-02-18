- Home
- Russian Defense Minister to Speak With US Counterpart on Washington's Initiative - Moscow
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022 | 01:01 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will hold a telephone conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday on the initiative of the US part, the Russian defense ministry said.
"On February 18, 2022, a telephone conversation will be held between ... Shoigu and ... Austin. The conversation will take place at the initiative of the American side," the ministry said in a statement.