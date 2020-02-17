UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Minister To Visit Serbia On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russian Defense Minister to Visit Serbia on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is set to arrive in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Monday, February 17, with a working visit.

It will Shoigu's his first visit to the country since his reappointment as the Russian defense minister.

In August, 2019, Shoigu's Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vulin invited the Russian minister to evaluate the development of the Serbian armed forces.

Shoigu will participate in laying the founding stone of the eternal flame in the city's Liberators of Belgrade Memorial Park, which is expected be ignited in May, as apart of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Germany Belgrade February May August 2019

Recent Stories

RS. 1500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 L ..

2 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

45 minutes ago

Pakistan won Kabbadi World Cup 2020

1 hour ago

Naeemul Haque’ funeral prayer offered in Karachi

1 hour ago

&#039;Belonging&#039; sheds light on the concept o ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches new strategy focusing on ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.