Russian Defense Minister to Visit Serbia on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is set to arrive in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Monday, February 17, with a working visit.

It will Shoigu's his first visit to the country since his reappointment as the Russian defense minister.

In August, 2019, Shoigu's Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vulin invited the Russian minister to evaluate the development of the Serbian armed forces.

Shoigu will participate in laying the founding stone of the eternal flame in the city's Liberators of Belgrade Memorial Park, which is expected be ignited in May, as apart of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.