Russian Defense Minister, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Stabilization in Karabakh - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akara discussed the situation in Karabakh, Syria and Libya on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The defense chiefs of Russia and Turkey discussed stabilization in Nagorno-Karabakh and exchanged opinions on the situation in Syria and Libya," the ministry said in a press release.