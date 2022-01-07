UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Minister Updates Putin On CSTO Peacekeeping Mission In Kazakhstan - Peskov

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is closely following the situation in Kazakhstan and receives constant updates from Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the deployment of the CSTO peacekeeping units, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

Over the past two days, Putin held several phone conversations with his CSTO colleagues regarding the events in Kazakhstan and discussed with President Kassym Jomart Tokayev steps within the CSTO mandate to combat terrorism in the country.

"In addition, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has from the very beginning of the operation of the CSTO peacekeeping forces continuously reported to Putin on the progress of the deployment of the peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan and the fulfillment of the assigned tasks," Peskov said.

