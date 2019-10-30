UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Minister Urges CIS Counterparts To Oppose Warping Of Shared WWII History

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:42 PM

Russian Defense Minister Urges CIS Counterparts to Oppose Warping of Shared WWII History

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday called on his colleagues from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to stand against those who try to rewrite the military history of the former Soviet peoples, to distort the events of the Great Patriotic War, and to make the victors look as the vanquished.

The defense minister is currently chairing the session of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers in Baku. Before the session, the ministers met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Of course, we must do everything to oppose all attempts to rewrite this history, let alone turn winners into losers, and losers into winners," Shoigu said during a meeting with the president.

The defense minister urged a joint counteraction against such falsifications, saying that it was one of the reasons for inviting the CIS countries to participate in the 2020 Moscow Victory Day Parade in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

"We invited all our colleagues for a celebration in Moscow so that the CIS countries' military units would take part in the Victory Day Parade on the Red Square," Shoigu added.

He expressed hope that the Azerbaijani servicemen will take an active part in the event, as they have before.

