Russian Defense Minister Warns French Counterpart Ukraine May Use 'Dirty Bomb'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has expressed his concerns in a phone call with French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Sunday that Ukraine might resort to a provocation using a so-called dirty bomb, a conventional bomb that contains radioactive material.

"Shoigu conveyed to his French colleague his concerns about the possibility of provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb,'" the Russian Defense Ministry ministry said in a statement.

The phone call was focused on Ukraine, where the situation "has a steady tendency toward further and uncontrollable escalation," the Russian ministry said.