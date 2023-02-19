Russian Defense Ministry Accuses Ukraine, Allies of Fake Nuclear Contamination Plot

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) The Russian military said Sunday that Kiev and its European allies were planning to contaminate an area in Ukraine with nuclear materials to accuse Russia of an attack on an atomic site.

"Several containers holding radioactive materials have been smuggled into Ukraine from a European country, without customs checks, in order to stage this provocation," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the radioactive matter "will be used to make it look like the area near a nuclear-hazard site, which is controlled by the Kiev regime, has been contaminated.

"

Ukraine and its donors plan to accuse Russian troops of causing a radioactive leak by striking indiscriminately at Ukrainian infrastructure in violation of the Convention on Nuclear Safety, which sets safety standards for nuclear power plants, the ministry said.

Russia alleged the plot is timed to the emergency special session of the UN General Assembly, which is set to resume on Wednesday at the request of Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, among others.