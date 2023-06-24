Russian Defense Ministry Addresses Wagner PMC, Says They Were Tricked Into Criminal Scheme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry addressed the private military company (PMC) Wagner on Saturday, saying that they were deceived into the criminal venture of the PMC's head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, while calling on the fighters to be reasonable and to contact defense ministry or law enforcement officials and guaranteeing everyone's safety.

"We address the fighters of the 'Wagner' PMC assault groups. You have been deceived into Prigozhin's criminal venture and participation in an armed mutiny.

Many of your comrades from several units have already realized their mistake, asking for help to safely return to the sites of permanent deployment. Such assistance on our part has already been provided to all the fighters and commanders who asked for it," the ministry said.

"We ask that you show reasonableness and get in touch with Russian Defense Ministry or law enforcement agencies officials as soon as possible. We guarantee everyone's safety," the ministry added.