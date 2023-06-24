Open Menu

Russian Defense Ministry Addresses Wagner PMC, Says They Were Tricked Into Criminal Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Addresses Wagner PMC, Says They Were Tricked Into Criminal Scheme

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry addressed the private military company (PMC) Wagner on Saturday, saying that they were deceived into the criminal venture of the PMC's head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, while calling on the fighters to be reasonable and to contact defense ministry or law enforcement officials and guaranteeing everyone's safety.

"We address the fighters of the 'Wagner' PMC assault groups. You have been deceived into Prigozhin's criminal venture and participation in an armed mutiny.

Many of your comrades from several units have already realized their mistake, asking for help to safely return to the sites of permanent deployment. Such assistance on our part has already been provided to all the fighters and commanders who asked for it," the ministry said.

"We ask that you show reasonableness and get in touch with Russian Defense Ministry or law enforcement agencies officials as soon as possible. We guarantee everyone's safety," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Russia Company Criminals All From

Recent Stories

SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condi ..

SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condition

48 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss ..

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss political matters

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

11 hours ago
 FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to Fe ..

FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to February 2024

12 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State

12 hours ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

13 hours ago
 Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

13 hours ago
 China calls for end to double standards on counter ..

China calls for end to double standards on counter-terrorism

13 hours ago
 NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X ..

NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X-57 Manned Aircraft - Official ..

13 hours ago
 Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering ..

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

12 hours ago

More Stories From World