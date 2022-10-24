UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Alerts Forces, Means In Case Of Ukraine Detonating 'Dirty Bomb'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The Russian Ministry of Defense has alerted forces and means in case of Ukraine blowing up a "dirty bomb," Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"The Ministry of Defense has organized work to counter possible provocations from Ukraine: the forces and means are ready to perform tasks in conditions of radioactive contamination," Kirillov told reporters.

