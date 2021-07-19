Russian Defense Ministry Asks to Speed Up Delivery of 'Okhotnik' Combat Drone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry has submitted a request for a speedier delivery of Russia's stealth heavy combat drone Okhotnik ("Hunter"), board member of the Military-Industrial Commission Sergei Smirnov told Sputnik.

"The details and delivery timeframes are being worked out. Indeed, there has been a request from the Ministry of Defense to the industry to speed up the development work, to move the start of deliveries ... the industry is working on the implementation of this task," Smirnov said.

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has said that it was planning to start supplying the Russian Aerospace Forces with the Okhotnik drone in 2024. The first Okhotnik test flight was carried out in August 2019.

A defense industry source told Sputnik earlier this year that Okhotnik has an advanced navigation system that makes it possible to use free-falling ammunition with an accuracy approaching that of high-precision guided weapons.