Russian Defense Ministry Board To Discuss Response To Coronavirus, Spring Draft

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 02:50 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Board to Discuss Response to Coronavirus, Spring Draft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry board will discuss the response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, spring draft and the construction of medical centers, the ministry said.

"Today, a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board will be held in the Russian National Defense Control Center in the format of a video conference," it said.

"The meeting participants will discuss issues relating to the fight against coronavirus infection, providing assistance to Serbia and Italy by Russian military specialists, as well as the construction of multifunctional medical centers," the ministry said.

More Stories From World

