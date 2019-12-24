UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Board To Evaluate Threats Of Regional Conflicts Tuesday - Peskov

Tue 24th December 2019 | 04:50 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Board to Evaluate Threats of Regional Conflicts Tuesday - Peskov

The threats caused by regional conflicts will be evaluated during the end-of-year session of the Russian Defense Ministry's board on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the session every year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the session every year.

"The president will speak, [Russian Defense Minister Sergei] Shoigu will deliver a comprehensive speech, [there will be] the evaluation of different threats stemming from regional conflicts ... [which is] common for such speeches," Peskov told journalists.

He added that there would also be a government award ceremony.

During the session in an expanded format, the participants assess the current state of the Russian defenses and formulate main military tasks for the next year.

