Russian Defense Ministry Board to Evaluate Threats of Regional Conflicts Tuesday - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The threats caused by regional conflicts will be evaluated during the end-of-year session of the Russian Defense Ministry's board on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the session every year.

"The president will speak, [Russian Defense Minister Sergei] Shoigu will deliver a comprehensive speech, [there will be] the evaluation of different threats stemming from regional conflicts ... [which is] common for such speeches," Peskov told journalists.

He added that there would also be a government award ceremony.

During the session in an expanded format, the participants assess the current state of the Russian defenses and formulate main military tasks for the next year.