Russian Defense Ministry Calls On Kiev To Cancel Order To Militants To Become 'Martyrs'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Russia urges Kiev to cancel its orders to the militants fighting in Mariupol to become "martyrs," the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Sunday.

"We are calling on the official authorities in Kiev to be reasonable and abolish the previously issued instructions that obligated the militants to sacrifice themselves and become, in quotation marks, 'martyrs of Mariupol'," Mizintsev said.

Official Kiev encouraged nationalists in the besieged city to become an "example of resilience," sacrifice themselves so that they would be given the status of "martyrs of Mariupol," according to Mizintsev.

To achieve this goal, they were given the green light to use more than 200,000 of the city residents as "human shields," he noted.

At the same time, Mizintsev stressed that the Russian troops know about the human shield tactic and act carefully, avoiding using heavy artillery, instead clearing each block house by house.

