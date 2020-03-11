Russian Defense Ministry Cancels Moscow Security Conference in 2020 Due to Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The IX Moscow Conference on International Security, which was scheduled to be held on April 22-23, was postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus threat, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In light of the current situation with the spread of COVID-19 infection in the world, the IX Moscow Conference on International Security has been moved to 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the conference was expected to host delegations from 115 countries.