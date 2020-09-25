UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Committed To Constructive Dialogue With NATO - General Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:49 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Committed to Constructive Dialogue With NATO - General Staff

The Russian Defense Ministry is committed to a constructive dialogue with NATO in order to ensure international security, Chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov said on Friday

KAPUSTIN YAR RANGE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) - The Russian Defense Ministry is committed to a constructive dialogue with NATO in order to ensure international security, Chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov said on Friday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has always adhered to a course aimed at building a constructive dialogue with NATO and other countries in the interests of ensuring global and regional security," Gerasimov said at a briefing with military attaches of foreign states after the end of the Caucasus-2020 drills.

He noted that the Russian side was ready to develop military cooperation with neighbors and partners, including carrying out joint operational and combat training activities to address common tasks of countering terrorist threats.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Army Russia September

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 14 businesses, warns five for ..

20 minutes ago

Right-Wing EU Forces, Eastern Members Oppose New M ..

59 seconds ago

DAFZA signs MOU with Federal Israeli Chamber of Co ..

50 minutes ago

India, Japan Hold Online Consultations on Common I ..

1 minute ago

Pompeo to Discuss Libya Developments With Italy's ..

1 minute ago

French restaurant owners protest new closures in v ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.