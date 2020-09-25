Russian Defense Ministry Committed to Constructive Dialogue With NATO - General Staff

(@FahadShabbir)

KAPUSTIN YAR RANGE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) - The Russian Defense Ministry is committed to a constructive dialogue with NATO in order to ensure international security, Chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov said on Friday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has always adhered to a course aimed at building a constructive dialogue with NATO and other countries in the interests of ensuring global and regional security," Gerasimov said at a briefing with military attaches of foreign states after the end of the Caucasus-2020 drills.

He noted that the Russian side was ready to develop military cooperation with neighbors and partners, including carrying out joint operational and combat training activities to address common tasks of countering terrorist threats.