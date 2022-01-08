Russian Defense Ministry Completes Transfer of Armenian CSTO Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that Armenian military units as part of the peacekeeping mission spearheaded by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) were fully transferred to Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that Armenian military units as part of the peacekeeping mission spearheaded by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) were fully transferred to Kazakhstan.

"The Russian Ministry of Defense's military transport aviation has completed the transfer of military personnel of the armed forces of Armenia from the CSTO peacekeeping forces to the Republic of Kazakhstan," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the servicemen were brought from the Zvartnots airfield in Armenia to the Almaty airfield in Kazakhstan by Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

People have been protesting in Kazakhstan since a twofold increase in gas prices on January 1. Despite the government's attempts to manage the situation and promises to decrease prices, peaceful protests turned into clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions of the republic, including in the city of Almaty. The government introduced an internet blackout and declared a country-wide state of emergency.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance in resolving the issue. The first contingent of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces arrived to Kazakhstan on Thursday to help bring the situation under control.