UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Completes Transfer Of Armenian CSTO Peacekeepers To Kazakhstan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Completes Transfer of Armenian CSTO Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that Armenian military units as part of the peacekeeping mission spearheaded by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) were fully transferred to Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that Armenian military units as part of the peacekeeping mission spearheaded by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) were fully transferred to Kazakhstan.

"The Russian Ministry of Defense's military transport aviation has completed the transfer of military personnel of the armed forces of Armenia from the CSTO peacekeeping forces to the Republic of Kazakhstan," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the servicemen were brought from the Zvartnots airfield in Armenia to the Almaty airfield in Kazakhstan by Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

People have been protesting in Kazakhstan since a twofold increase in gas prices on January 1. Despite the government's attempts to manage the situation and promises to decrease prices, peaceful protests turned into clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions of the republic, including in the city of Almaty. The government introduced an internet blackout and declared a country-wide state of emergency.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance in resolving the issue. The first contingent of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces arrived to Kazakhstan on Thursday to help bring the situation under control.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Armenia Almaty Kazakhstan January Gas From Government

Recent Stories

'Four or five' Burkina Faso players and coach test ..

'Four or five' Burkina Faso players and coach test positive for Covid-19

57 seconds ago
 Six newly appointed Judges of AJK High Court sworn ..

Six newly appointed Judges of AJK High Court sworn in

58 seconds ago
 IIOJK receives heavy snowfall, flight operations d ..

IIOJK receives heavy snowfall, flight operations disrupted

1 minute ago
 Persons responsible for fertilizers crisis to be p ..

Persons responsible for fertilizers crisis to be punished: Fakhar Imam

1 minute ago
 President condoles over loss of lives in Murree in ..

President condoles over loss of lives in Murree incident

36 minutes ago
 Saddened celebrities offer prayers and condolences ..

Saddened celebrities offer prayers and condolences after calamity hit Murree rep ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.