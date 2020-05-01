UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Confirms 1,099 COVID-19 Cases Among Servicemen

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 10:58 PM

The number of coronavirus cases in the Russian armed forces rose to 1,099 on Friday from 1,068 the day before, the country Defense Ministry said, adding that 1,174 cadets have contracted the virus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in the Russian armed forces rose to 1,099 on Friday from 1,068 the day before, the country Defense Ministry said, adding that 1,174 cadets have contracted the virus.

"Blanket testing in the Russian armed forces between March and May 1 returned 1,099 positive results," the ministry said in a statement.

Of them, 339 service members were admitted to military hospitals, 282 isolated at the places of service, 10 taken to civilian health care institutions and 468 were being treated at home.

A total of 137 have recovered from the infection.

It is noted that the number of military personnel, including cadets, in higher military educational institutions, who have tested positive with COVID-19 is 1,174. Of them, 425 are undergoing treatment in military hospitals, 618 isolated at the places of service, 13 were taken to civilian health care institutions, 118 people are being treated at home, and two people have recovered.

