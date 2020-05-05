Russian Defense Ministry Confirms 1,475 COVID-19 Cases Among Servicemen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Russian armed forces rose to 1,475 on Tuesday from 1,384 the day before, the country's Defense Ministry said, adding that a total of 1,186 cadets have contracted the virus.

"Blanket testing in the Russian armed forces between March and May 5 returned 1,384 positive results," the ministry said in a statement.

Of them, 378 service members were admitted to military hospitals, 514 people isolated at the places of service, 14 service members taken to civilian health care institutions and 569 are being treated at home.

A total of 174 have recovered from the infection.

The statement noted that the number of military personnel undergoing training in higher military educational institutions, who have tested positive with COVID-19 is 1,186. Of them, 436 are receiving treatment in military hospitals, 604 are isolated at the places of service, 24 were taken to civilian health care institutions, 122 people are being treated at home, and 187 people have recovered.