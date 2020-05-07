Russian Defense Ministry Confirms 1,540 Coronavirus Cases Among Personnel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) A total 1,540 Russian service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, 34 in the past day, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"Blanket testing ... between March and May 7 of this year returned 1,540 positive results," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.

It said 376 service members were in military hospitals, 612 in health care facilities at their places of service, 14 in civilian health care institutions and 538 were being treated at home. A total of 221 have recovered.

Further 1,205 cadets and personnel have tested positive while in training at higher military educational institutions. Of them, 416 are receiving treatment in military hospitals, 652 are isolated at the places of service, 35 are in civilian health care institutions, 102 are being treated at home, and 272 have recovered.