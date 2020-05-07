UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Confirms 1,540 Coronavirus Cases Among Personnel

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Confirms 1,540 Coronavirus Cases Among Personnel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) A total 1,540 Russian service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, 34 in the past day, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"Blanket testing ... between March and May 7 of this year returned 1,540 positive results," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.

It said 376 service members were in military hospitals, 612 in health care facilities at their places of service, 14 in civilian health care institutions and 538 were being treated at home. A total of 221 have recovered.

Further 1,205 cadets and personnel have tested positive while in training at higher military educational institutions. Of them, 416 are receiving treatment in military hospitals, 652 are isolated at the places of service, 35 are in civilian health care institutions, 102 are being treated at home, and 272 have recovered.

Related Topics

Russia March May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADCB reports AED209 million in Q1 net profit

2 minutes ago

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

1 hour ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

3 hours ago

Trump Tells Putin He Looks Forward to Future Talks ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.