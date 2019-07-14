UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Confirms More S-400 Components Delivered To Turkey On Sunday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 03:50 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Confirms More S-400 Components Delivered to Turkey on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Sunday that Russia had delivered several more batches of S-400 air defense system components to Turkey.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that three more planes with S-400 parts had landed at the Murted air base on Sunday.

"On July 14, 2019, the Russian Defense Ministry's military transport planes carried out another delivery of items from the S-400 air defense system to Turkey as part of the implementation of its [Russia's] contractual obligations," the ministry said in a statement.

