UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Confirms Over 1,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Surrendered In Mariupol

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 01:06 PM

More than 1,000 Ukrainian marines surrendered in Mariupol to the Russian armed forces, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) More than 1,000 Ukrainian marines surrendered in Mariupol to the Russian armed forces, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

"In the city of Mariupol ... as a result of successful offensive operations by the Russian armed forces and police units of the Donetsk People's Republic, 1,026 Ukrainian servicemen of the 36th Marine Brigade voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered," Konashenkov told reporters.

Among those who surrendered, there are162 officers and 47 female soldiers, the official said, adding that 151 injured soldiers received Primary medical care on the spot, after which they were all taken to the Mariupol city hospital for treatment.

