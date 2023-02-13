Russian Defense Ministry Confirms Russian Army Took Control of Krasna Hora Village in DPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed Monday that the Russian forces took under control the village of Krasna Hora located near the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, in the Donetsk People's Republic, with the enemy losing over 150 soldiers and equipment on the day of the operation.

"In the Donetsk direction, volunteer assault squads with the fire support of rocket troops and artillery of the Southern group of forces liberated the village of Krasna Hora of the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy's losses during the day amounted to over 150 Ukrainian servicemen, four armored combat vehicles, six pickup trucks and two D-30 howitzers," the ministry said in a report.

On Sunday, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company assisting Russian efforts in Ukraine, first announced the troops taking control of the village of Krasna Hora.

The hotly contested Bakhmut, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of the hostilities in Ukraine for months now. It is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in Donbas amid the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine a year ago.