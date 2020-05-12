Russian Defense Ministry Construction Workers to Commission 8 Medical Centers by Weekend

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Russian Defense Ministry specialists will commission eight multifunctional medical centers by the end of this week, the ministry said.

Thus, the ministry will fulfill the state task to build 16 multidisciplinary medical centers in 15 regions of the country.

"The new buildings will be commissioned in Kaliningrad, Pushkin of the Leningrad Region, Rostov-on-Don, Sevastopol, Omsk, Ulan-Ude, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Khabarovsk. By commissioning the second-stage medical centers, the Russian Defense Ministry will complete the state task of building 16 multidisciplinary medical centers in 15 regions of the country," the ministry said.

Military medical facilities are being built on an instruction from Russian President Vladimir Putin amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).