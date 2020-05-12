UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Construction Workers To Commission 8 Medical Centers By Weekend

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 06:30 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Construction Workers to Commission 8 Medical Centers by Weekend

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Russian Defense Ministry specialists will commission eight multifunctional medical centers by the end of this week, the ministry said.

Thus, the ministry will fulfill the state task to build 16 multidisciplinary medical centers in 15 regions of the country.

"The new buildings will be commissioned in Kaliningrad, Pushkin of the Leningrad Region, Rostov-on-Don, Sevastopol, Omsk, Ulan-Ude, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Khabarovsk. By commissioning the second-stage medical centers, the Russian Defense Ministry will complete the state task of building 16 multidisciplinary medical centers in 15 regions of the country," the ministry said.

Military medical facilities are being built on an instruction from Russian President Vladimir Putin amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Kaliningrad Omsk Khabarovsk From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE excels in addressing crises, exceptional circu ..

4 hours ago

Hindu community in Abu Dhabi supports call to pray ..

5 hours ago

Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2 million meals ..

5 hours ago

UAE embassy in Lebanon launches third phase of Ift ..

5 hours ago

16,502 from 126 nationalities joining &#039;UAE Vo ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in virtual meeting ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.