Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:58 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Contracts New Military Aircraft at Army-2020 Forum

The Russian Ministry of Defense signed contracts on Tuesday with the United Aircraft Corporation on purchase of a series of Sukhoi jets and other military-purpose aircraft as well as the extension of maintenance servicing of those already in service until 2022

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Defense signed contracts on Tuesday with the United Aircraft Corporation on purchase of a series of Sukhoi jets and other military-purpose aircraft as well as the extension of maintenance servicing of those already in service until 2022.

The ceremony of the signing of the contracts was held at the Russian-hosted annual Army-2020 international forum near Moscow.

As listed during the ceremony, the agreements included "state contracts for the supply of Sukhoi Su-34, Su-35S, Su-30SM2 for the [Russian] aerospace forces, Su-30SM2 for the navy, Yakovlev Yak-130, heavy military transport aircraft Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A, and a state contract for after-sales service, repairs and extension of resources and service cycle of currently employed aircraft models including Il-18, Il-62, Il-96, An-2, An-12, An-22, An-26, An-30, An-72, An -140, An-148 for the Russian Ministry of Defense for the 2020-2022 period."

