Russian Defense Ministry Decides to Boost Military Reserve

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) A decision has been made to increase the number of reserve formations in the Russian Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry said.

"At the moment, a decision has been made to increase the number of reserves," the ministry said in a statement without specifying the current number of people in the Russian military reserve, or the scope of the planned increase.

In August, the Russian Southern Military District announced that there were plans to create an army reserve of 38,000 people in the region.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, reserve units from the Southern and Central military districts, as well as the Northern Fleet, have been moved to Kaliningrad Region ahead of the Zapad-2021 drills.

The Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2021 exercises will be held on September 10-16 under the leadership of the chiefs of general staff of the armed forces of both countries.