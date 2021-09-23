The Russian Defense Ministry of Defense denied Estonia's claim about the alleged breach of the airspace of this country by Russian aircraft A-50

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry of Defense denied Estonia's claim about the alleged breach of the airspace of this country by Russian aircraft A-50.

Earlier, the Estonian Defence Forces said that the Russian Air Force A-50 plane on Wednesday breached the Estonian airspace.

"The Russian Defense Ministry denied the statement of the Estonian side about the alleged breach of the Estonian airspace by Russian aircraft A-50. On September 22, the crew of the A-50 aircraft of the Aerospace Forces made a scheduled flight from the airfield in the Kaliningrad region to the place of permanent deployment," the statem ent says.

The flight took place along a previously agreed route with the transponder turned on, it said.

"The crew of the aircraft was in touch with the Estonian air traffic controllers, who did not make any claims to the Russian crew. The flight was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, without breaching the borders of other states, which was confirmed by means of objective control," the ministry added.