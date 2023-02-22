Russian Defense Ministry Denies Claims About Blocking Ammunition From Assault Detachments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry denied statements that about alleged blocking of ammunition deliveries to volunteers of assault detachments performing combat missions to liberate the city of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) of the Donetsk People's Republic.

Over the past few days, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) fighting in Russia's operation in Ukraine, said that he was struggling to get necessary amount of ammunition for Wagner's assault detachments. He strongly urged those responsible for the allocation of ammunition to ensure its availability on the front line.

"All statements allegedly made on behalf of the assault units about the lack of ammunition are absolutely untrue. So, only for the two-day period from February 18 to February 20, the volunteers of the assault detachments were supplied with 1,660 rockets for multiple rocket launching systems; 10,171 ammunition for large-caliber cannon artillery and mortars; 980 tank ammo," the ministry said.

It emphasized that "all applications for the supply of ammunition for assault units are being fulfilled as soon as possible, it has been and will be so."

According to the ministry, all applications for ammunition submitted for February will be fully provided for the assault units in the next few days.

"From February 25, deliveries of ammunition of the entire range will begin in accordance with the submitted application for March. In total, over the past year, the needs of assault detachments for ammunition were met by 140% of the applications received. This is our priority," the ministry said.

It also emphasized that the volunteers, like the military personnel of the assault units of the grouping, were courageously and selflessly carrying out the most difficult combat missions to liberate Donbas from militants of the Kiev regime.

"Attempts to split the close mechanism of interaction and support between units of the Russian group are counterproductive and play only in favor of the enemy," the defense ministry said.