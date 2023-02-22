UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Denies Claims About Blocking Ammunition From Assault Detachments

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Denies Claims About Blocking Ammunition From Assault Detachments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry denied statements that about alleged blocking of ammunition deliveries to volunteers of assault detachments performing combat missions to liberate the city of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) of the Donetsk People's Republic.

Over the past few days, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) fighting in Russia's operation in Ukraine, said that he was struggling to get necessary amount of ammunition for Wagner's assault detachments. He strongly urged those responsible for the allocation of ammunition to ensure its availability on the front line.

"All statements allegedly made on behalf of the assault units about the lack of ammunition are absolutely untrue. So, only for the two-day period from February 18 to February 20, the volunteers of the assault detachments were supplied with 1,660 rockets for multiple rocket launching systems; 10,171 ammunition for large-caliber cannon artillery and mortars; 980 tank ammo," the ministry said.

It emphasized that "all applications for the supply of ammunition for assault units are being fulfilled as soon as possible, it has been and will be so."

According to the ministry, all applications for ammunition submitted for February will be fully provided for the assault units in the next few days.

"From February 25, deliveries of ammunition of the entire range will begin in accordance with the submitted application for March. In total, over the past year, the needs of assault detachments for ammunition were met by 140% of the applications received. This is our priority," the ministry said.

It also emphasized that the volunteers, like the military personnel of the assault units of the grouping, were courageously and selflessly carrying out the most difficult combat missions to liberate Donbas from militants of the Kiev regime.

"Attempts to split the close mechanism of interaction and support between units of the Russian group are counterproductive and play only in favor of the enemy," the defense ministry said.

Related Topics

Militants Ukraine Russia Company Split Donetsk Kiev Tank February March All From

Recent Stories

UAE chief of staff receives guests of IDEX 2023

UAE chief of staff receives guests of IDEX 2023

11 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

56 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Serbia in Ab ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Serbia in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develo ..

Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develop oil &amp; gas fields in Diya ..

3 hours ago
 GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.