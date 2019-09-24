UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Denies Estonian Statement About Su-34 Illegal Air Border Crossing

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:26 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Denies Estonian Statement About Su-34 Illegal Air Border Crossing

The Russian Defense Ministry has denied Estonia's claim about the illegal border crossing by Russian aircraft, stressing that the jet had flown above the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry has denied Estonia's claim about the illegal border crossing by Russian aircraft, stressing that the jet had flown above the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea.

Earlier, Estonia's General Staff said a Su-34 fighter of the Russian Aerospace Forces had violated the air border of the Baltic republic. Tallinn says that the jet remained in the Estonian airspace for less than a minute with the switched off transponder. According to the General Staff, the jet failed to present a flight plan and establish a radio contact with the Estonian traffic controller services.

"On September 23, the Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft made a scheduled flight to the Kaliningrad region over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea. The flight was passing along a preliminarily agreed route. During the flight, the Russian aircraft's crew was constantly in contact, including with Estonian air traffic controllers," the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry has also expressed surprise at the accusations, voiced by the Estonian General Staff.

"No complaints were made about the flight of the Russian aircraft. The statements by the Estonian side a day later that a Russian plane allegedly violated Estonian airspace are a belated attempt to attract ungrounded attention and are perplexing," it said.

Russian strategic and long-range aircraft regularly carry out flights over the Arctic region, Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Baltic Sea and Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that all flights of Russian military aircraft are carried out in full accordance with international law, and the rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic Tallinn Kaliningrad Estonia September Border All

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

2 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

1 hour ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.