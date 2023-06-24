Open Menu

Russian Defense Ministry Denies Information About Alleged Strike On Wagner Camps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Social media reports about alleged Russian military missile strike on camps belonging to private military company (PMC) Wagner are not true and can be described as an informational provocation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"All the messages and videos distributed on social networks on behalf of (Wagner Head Yevgeny) Prigozhin about the alleged 'strike by Russian Defense Ministry on' the rear camps of the PMC Wagner do not correspond to reality and are an informational provocation," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian military continues to be "engaged in combat missions" against Ukrainian armed forces in the area of the special military operation, the ministry added.

