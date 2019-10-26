Russian Defense Ministry Denies Information on Escalation of Situation in Northern Syria

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Information about the escalation of the situation and clashes between the government and pro-Turkish forces in the Syrian province of al-Hasakah is false, Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a press briefing on Friday.

"Reports by some foreign media on the aggravation of the situation and clashes between government forces and pro-Turkish forces in the area of Tell Tamer in Hasakah province are not true," Bakin said.

He added that the Syrian army's deployment of units continued on the contact line with the Turkish armed forces. The reconciliation center is monitoring the situation, which is currently characterized as stable.