UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Denies Information On Escalation Of Situation In Northern Syria

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 01:00 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Denies Information on Escalation of Situation in Northern Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Information about the escalation of the situation and clashes between the government and pro-Turkish forces in the Syrian province of al-Hasakah is false, Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a press briefing on Friday.

"Reports by some foreign media on the aggravation of the situation and clashes between government forces and pro-Turkish forces in the area of Tell Tamer in Hasakah province are not true," Bakin said.

He added that the Syrian army's deployment of units continued on the contact line with the Turkish armed forces. The reconciliation center is monitoring the situation, which is currently characterized as stable.

Related Topics

Army Syria Russia Media Government

Recent Stories

Young Chinese techies imitate human hand movement ..

2 hours ago

PTCL, MoITT organizes art exhibition to support Ka ..

31 minutes ago

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

2 hours ago

Group busted for manufacturing fake anti-dengue sy ..

59 minutes ago

Angola Invites Russia to Invest in Mining, Agricul ..

59 minutes ago

France Interested in Working With Russia on Develo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.