Russian Defense Ministry Denies NATO's Statement About Danish Border Violation By Su-27
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 03:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry has denied NATO's statement that the Danish border was violated by a Russian Su-27 fighter jet.
"The Russian Defense Ministry denied the statement by the North Atlantic Alliance about the violation of the Danish state border by a Russian Su-27 fighter," the ministry said.
"On August 28, 2020, the Su-27 fighter from the Baltic Fleet's air defense forces on duty was scrambled to identify and prevent the violation of Russia's state border by a B-52N strategic bomber of the US Air Force," it said.