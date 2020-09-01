MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry has denied NATO's statement that the Danish border was violated by a Russian Su-27 fighter jet.

"The Russian Defense Ministry denied the statement by the North Atlantic Alliance about the violation of the Danish state border by a Russian Su-27 fighter," the ministry said.

"On August 28, 2020, the Su-27 fighter from the Baltic Fleet's air defense forces on duty was scrambled to identify and prevent the violation of Russia's state border by a B-52N strategic bomber of the US Air Force," it said.